Breaking News: Belal Muhammad Pulls Out of UFC 310 Title Defense Against Shavkat Rakhmonov

According to recent reports, ‘Remember the Name’ Belal Muhammad has withdrawn from his UFC 310 match against Shavkat Rakhmonov. This was originally a UFC welterweight title match going down on December 7, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas USA.

Belal Muhammad Withdraws from UFC 310

Online, reports began coming out from journalists Benny P and Al Zullino that the UFC 310 main event is in jeopardy. The UFC has not made an official announcement regarding the December 7 event.

‘Remember the Name’ Belal Muhammad, Palestinian-American, is on a ten-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC. In his most recent fight, he avenged a prior no-contest and took the welterweight crown from Leon Edwards. As of July of 2024, Muhammad is the undisputed UFC welterweight world champion. Additionally, he has defeated notable figures such as Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady, and Stephen Thompson, among others.

‘Nomad’ Shavkat Rakhmonov, of Kazakhstan, earned his shot at the welterweight title by putting together an undefeated record in MMA with a perfect 18 victories. All of his wins have come by way of finish, either submission or KO/TKO. Currently, he is on a three0fight submission win streak against Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, and Neil Magny.

It is unclear what will be done with the UFC 310 main event. Whether they will push back the title fight to another date or keep Rakhmonov on the card to face another opponent, potentially for an interim title at welterweight.

The December 7 card also has a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura, and a heavyweight bout featuring Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov, plus Nick Diaz, and Aljamain Sterling, among others.