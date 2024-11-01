Conor McGregor rips Belal Muhammad amid UFC 310 exit through foot injury: ‘You have infections’

Off the back of his withdrawal from a slated UFC 310 return, Belal Muhammad has come under fire from former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, with the Dubliner calling for him to be cut from the promotion and stripped of his welterweight crown, poking fun at his foot injury.

Muhammad, the incumbent undisputed welterweight titleholder, was slated to return in the main event of UFC 310 in December, taking on the unbeaten Uzbekistan contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov at the end of the annum.

However, earlier this week, the Illinois native confirmed his withdrawal from the flagship headliner, citing a bone infection in his foot just weeks out from the pairing — which would keep him sidelined for upwards of a month.

And with the organization seeking a replacement main event for the final pay-per-view card of the year, Muhammad has received the wrath from notable rival, McGregor — who poked fun of his injury, having himself exited a slated headliner with Michael Chandler back in June at UFC 303, after suffering a fractured toe.

Conor McGregor blasts Belal Muhammad after UFC 310 withdrawal

“Scutter talk like your fighting,” Conor McGregor wrote on his official X account. “You lambasted UFC world champions multiple times on having to reschedule their bouts through injury, and now it has come down on you like a bomb from the sky.“It is glorious to see! No fight. No money. But staph infection hahahaja LOL!”

Conor McGregor went off on Belal Muhammad and his toe 🦶 pic.twitter.com/wVODh2iPh8 — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) November 1, 2024

“Bum! Stripped! Instantly,” Conor McGregor continued in his post. “Zero knockdowns/any excitement or traffic or views or ticket sales in bout, and now also non reliable? Strip. Cut. Infected fighter. You have infections.”

Himself yet to snap his nearly five-year winless run inside the Octagon, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a stunning forty-second knockout triumph over former lightweight title challenger and subsequent Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone.