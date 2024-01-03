Belal Muhammad to train with Islam Makhachev in Dagestan ahead of UFC 300 title fight against Leon Edwards

ByCraig Pekios
Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad is heading to Dagestan as he prepares for his long-awaited UFC welterweight title clash with reigning world champion Leon Edwards.

‘Remember the Name’ recently retweeted an image of himself with Islam Makhachev at an airport whilst preparing to leave for Dagestan. Belal Muhammad will soon head to Dagestan to prepare for his title fight against Leon Edwards,” the caption read.

It’s over for Leon, Belal is the next champ!” UFC featherweight standout Mosvar Evloev replied in the comments.

Of course, Dagestan is the home of current lightweight king Islam Makhachev, his predecessor, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, and a slew of other notable talents who have taken the MMA world by storm. Mixing the smothering style of Dagestani wrestling with his already impressive grappling prowess could turn Muhammad into the biggest threat to Edwards’ reign thus far.

Though no official announcements have been made, ‘Rocky’ recently revealed that he was preparing to put his title on the line for the third time at the promotion’s next big milestone event, UFC 300, on April 13.

“I will defend my belt in April at UFC 300,” Edwards said while speaking to reporters at Villa Park on December 30. “Then hopefully in the summertime get a fight back home in Birmingham. I’m in talks with the UFC, so hopefully we can get it done.”

Three fights have been formally announced for UFC 300. Edwards vs. Muhammad would be the first, and thus far, only title fight slated for the historic event. Still, the card is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated nights in promotional history.

  • Belal Muhammad vs. Leon Edwards – Welterweight World Title Fight (Rumored)
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic – Light Heavyweight
  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar – Featherweight
  • Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage – Middleweight

