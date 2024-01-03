Johnny Walker eyes uFC 300 title fight with Alex Pereira ahead of return: ‘Whatever it takes, I’ll be ready’

Scheduled to make his return to the Octagon next weekend at UFC Vegas 84 – light heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker has spelled out his plan to fight compatriot, Alex Pereira for divisional gold at UFC 300 in April, by beating Magomed Ankalaev in the pair’s rematch fight.

Walker, the current number seventh ranked light heavyweight contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he appeared against former vacant title challenger, Ankalaev back in October at UFC 294, fighting to an eventual opening round ‘No Contest’ after the Russian landed an illegal knee, rendering Walker unable to continue.

The result snapped the Brazilian’s winning streak of three consecutive wins over Ion Cutebala, Paul Craig, and former title challenger, Anthony Smith.

Continually linked with a title fight of some form at UFC 300 in April, Pereira, who clinched vacant gold at UFC 295 last November, has put the brakes on a heavyweight title charge against interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall at the event, however, has vowed to likely make a move to the heavyweight ranks.

Johnny Walker eyes UFC 300 fight with Alex Pereira

And as far as Walker is concerned, should he fellow Brazil require a willing dance partner as soon as UFC 300 in April, he would gladly stand opposite Pereira, once he gets past Ankalaev first and foremost.

“100 percent,” Johnny Walker told The Schmo during a recent interview. “I have some business to deal with [with Magomed Ankalaev] because the last fight was not the way that I expected it to be. I feel him already, I feel everything, I know his power and I have some very big surprise for him. I’m excited for this fight. I can’t wait to put my hands on him and make him pay. It’s gonna be like a little revenge.”

“Maybe me,” Johnny Walker said of a fight with Alex Pereira at UFC 300. “I just have to beat Ankalaev first. Whatever it takes, I’ll be ready.”

Who wins in a future title fight: Alex Pereira or Johnny Walker?