Report – Leon Edwards currently slated to rematch Belal Muhammad in title fight re-Run at uFC 300 in April

According to reports tonight, undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards is currently slated to defend his divisional title in a rematch against the surging number two ranked contender, Belal Muhammad at UFC 300. The flagship event is scheduled to take place on April 13. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 296 earlier this month in a title fight with Colby Covington, successfully defending his title for the second time with a one-sided unanimous decision win over the former interim champion.

As for Muhammad, the Illinois native – who weighed-in as an official backup for the headliner, has been sidelined since he landed a title-eliminator win over former title chaser, Gilbert Burns back in May at UFC 288 over the course of five rounds.

Clashing with Edwards back in 2021 at UFC Vegas 21, Muhammad suffered an unintentional eye poke midway through the second round of their main event clash, leaving him unable to continue and resulting in an official ‘No Contest’.

Leon Edwards expected to rematch Belal Muhammad at UFC 300

With the above-mentioned, Edwards confirming overnight at Villa Park how he would be featuring in quickfire turnaround at UFC 300, Ariel Helwani confirmed tonight that the Birmingham favorite is “currently slated” to fight Muhammad at the April event, amid talks of a fight with the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“As he mentioned yesterday, the plan is for Leon Edwards to defend his title at UFC 300,” Helwani posted on his official X account. “As of now, the opponent slated to face him would be Belal Muhammad. Shavkat Rakhmonov definitely was in the mix, too.”

News of Edwards’ expected return against Muhammad at UFC 300 comes hot on the heels of an announcement from ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – who ruled himself out an April return, by confirming a June 29. fight with former lightweight champion, Michael Chandler, at a surprising middleweight limit.

