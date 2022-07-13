UFC featherweight Arnold Allen predicts the winner of this weekend’s main event between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.

This weekend’s main event will be host to a battle between two of the best featherweights in the world. Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. Ortega will face off as they both attempt to return to the win column, both undoubtedly being very aware that a win for either man will bolster their claim for a title shot.

Stylistically the matchup is intriguing. Although his boxing is much improved, Ortega is known for his elite jiu-jitsu, whereas Rodriguez is known for his flashy, creative striking and has an array of techniques with his hands and feet.

Arnold Allen Weighs In

One man who doesn’t agree with the bookmakers is fellow featherweight Arnold Allen, he feels that the betting underdog, Rodriguez, will be too much for Ortega to deal with on the feet.

“I think Yair wins it,” Allen said on the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast. “I think he wins it. I don’t think Brian’s going to be able to take him down, and I definitely don’t think he’s going to be able to strike with him – maybe catch onto a guillotine (choke) like he does, maybe even pull guard. I don’t know. I just don’t see him winning on the feet against Yair.”

“He’s got sort of that flat-footed boxing style where if you shoot on him, it’s almost worse for you.”

Allen himself is riding an impressive 11-fight win streak and is unbeaten in his nine-fight UFC career. ‘Almighty’ is coming off an impressive knockout win over Dan Hooker and is now looking to keep progressing in his career, but says he isn’t too bothered about who he faces next.

“Everyone wants to fight upwards, don’t they, on a win streak, and that’s the goal,” Allen said. “That is the goal: to fight upwards. I’m not too fussed who it is. I want to be the best, so you’ve got to beat the best guys.” (H/T MMAJunkie)

Do you agree with Arnold Allen?