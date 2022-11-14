Exclusive – Arnold Allen touts cardio as biggest factor in Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski fight

Streaking UFC featherweight contender, Arnold Allen has claimed cardio will likely prove to be the biggest factor in next year’s undisputed lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev, and 145lbs champion, Alexander Volkanovski in Perth, Australia.

Set to headline UFC 284 in February of next year in a champion versus champion fight against Volkanovski, Makhachev will attempt to secure his first defense of the lightweight crown, following an October title win against Charles Oliveira.

In Volkanovski’s absence at featherweight in pursuit of a second Octagon title, the promotion has introduced an interim title to the former division, with Yair Rodriguez, and Josh Emmett set to compete for interim spoils in the co-main event of the Australia card next February.

Arnold Allen breaks down next year’s UFC 284 main event superfight

A contender touted as a potential shoo-in for a spot in an immediate title fight off the back of a TKO win over Calvin Kattar earlier this month, Ipswitch striker, Allen claimed cardio will be the biggest factor in Makahchev’s title defense against Volkanovski.

“You gotta move, move, move,” Arnold Allen told LowKick MMA reporter, Mike Owens. “Yeah – don’t clinch with Islam (Makhachev) – I haven’t seen him in person, but he looks big, he looks strong. Volk (Alexander Volkanovski) is strong, he’s short, stocky, he moves very well, he’s very quick, But yeah, I think the key for him is don’t get caught on the fence, don’t get – I think he could get up if he gets taken down. …”

“It’s a battle of who gets tired first in the takedowns,” Arnold Allen explained. “If he (VolkanovskI) gets taken down, and then gets back up, gets taken down, and gets back up – but is he gonna get tired from getting up, or is Islam gonna get tired from shooting? I think that’s gonna be the battle.”

Prior to his win against Kattar earlier this month, Allen managed to land an impressive first round knockout win over recent UFC 281 winner, Dan Hooker at a UFC London card back in March.