Ante Delija Vows to “Make a Statement” Against Cortes-Acosta This Saturday

Ante Delija is walking into UFC Vegas 110 with a singular mission: prove that his debut performance against Marcin Tybura wasn’t a fluke, but the opening chapter of something far more significant. The Croatian heavyweight, competing in the co-main event against sixth-ranked contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta, believes Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas represents a critical juncture in his career trajectory.

Ante Delija Sets Sights on Spectacular UFC Vegas 110 Performance

During the UFC Fight Night 263 pre-fight press conference, Delija laid out his intentions with the clarity of a man who’s waited far too long to make his mark at the sport’s highest level. When discussing what awaits him in the octagon, Delija offered this telling assessment:

“I’m looking to make a statement on Saturday. This could be a breakout moment for me in the UFC. I’m ready to bring the pressure and show the fans what I’ve got.”

At 35 years old, Delija isn’t your typical UFC newcomer. He’s a seasoned heavyweight with 26 professional victories, the 2022 PFL Heavyweight Champion, and someone who’s proven his mettle against quality opposition across multiple continents for over a decade. This isn’t his first rodeo.

His UFC debut in September at UFC Paris against Tybura left little to interpretation. Delija needed just over two minutes to dispatch a perennial top-10 heavyweight contender, dropping him with a sharp left uppercut and following up with a barrage that forced the referee to wave off the contest. The performance earned him an immediate Performance of the Night bonus and, more importantly, a spot in the UFC heavyweight rankings at number nine.

His arrival at Evolution Fitness XL roughly eighteen months ago, where UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall trains, represented a significant turning point. Working alongside Aspinall and his father Andy, who coaches both fighters, has sharpened Delija’s overall game while providing him access to elite-level training partners and strategists.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 06: Ante Delija of Croatia prepares to enter the octagon before his heavyweight fight against Marcin Tybura of Poland during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

What makes Saturday particularly interesting is the trajectory it puts Delija on. Should he defeat Cortes-Acosta, a fighter who’s ranked number six, Delija would accomplish something remarkably rare: consecutive victories over top-ten ranked heavyweights in his first two UFC outings. That’s the kind of resume momentum that catapults fighters into title conversation territory almost immediately.

Cortes-Acosta, a Dominican striker with a pedigree of his own (LFA heavyweight champion, DWCS victor), isn’t some gimme fight designed to pad records. He’s a legitimate test. The man trained at Tristar Gym alongside Georges St-Pierre, possesses knockout power, and has been up close with quality competition.

During media day, Delija identified two specific areas where he believes he holds advantages over his opponent. “I do believe I’m much faster on my feet, and my endurance is much better than his,” he explained. “I think those two things are very important for this Saturday’s fight.”

The narrative surrounding this fight centers partly on what it means for heavyweight title contention. If Delija handles business Saturday as expected, he’s looking at a matchup against someone from the top five. That’s not idle speculation, Delija himself stated exactly that when asked what comes next. For context, the UFC heavyweight division doesn’t move particularly fast, and top-five spots belong to experienced killers. Getting there in just two UFC fights would mark Delija as genuinely different.