Ante Delija Makes Massive Impact with Quick KO in Octagon Debut: UFC Paris Highlights

Former PFL heavyweight tournament winner Ante Delija made a statement in his Octagon debut at UFC Paris.

Stepping inside the cage against division mainstay Marcin Tybura, Delija was more than up to the task, landing a vicious uppercut just before the two-minute mark that had his opponent reeling. With Tybura down and pinned against the fence, Delija unleashed a slew of strikes, forcing the referee to step in and stop the contest.

Official Result: Ante Delija def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (uppercut to ground and pound) at 2:03 of Round 1.

With the win, ‘Walking Trouble’ moves to 26-6 overall and has now won seven of his last eight fights.

Check Out Highlights From Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija at UFC Paris:

