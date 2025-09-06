Ante Delija Makes Massive Impact with Quick KO in Octagon Debut: UFC Paris Highlights
Former PFL heavyweight tournament winner Ante Delija made a statement in his Octagon debut at UFC Paris.
Stepping inside the cage against division mainstay Marcin Tybura, Delija was more than up to the task, landing a vicious uppercut just before the two-minute mark that had his opponent reeling. With Tybura down and pinned against the fence, Delija unleashed a slew of strikes, forcing the referee to step in and stop the contest.
Official Result: Ante Delija def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (uppercut to ground and pound) at 2:03 of Round 1.
With the win, ‘Walking Trouble’ moves to 26-6 overall and has now won seven of his last eight fights.