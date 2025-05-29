Andrew Tate and Tristan Face 21 UK Charges Including Human Trafficking – Prosecutors Detail Full List

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, both dual citizens of the UK and the US, are facing 21 criminal charges in the United Kingdom, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for gain. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed the charges this week, marking the first time the full list has been made public. Andrew Tate, 38, is charged with 10 offenses connected to three alleged victims, while Tristan Tate, 36, faces 11 charges related to one alleged victim.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate Face 21 UK Charges, Including Rape and Human Trafficking

The charges stem from an investigation by Bedfordshire Police into allegations dating from 2012 to 2015. The CPS authorized the charges in 2024, prior to issuing an extradition warrant to bring the brothers back from Romania, where they have been living in recent years. The brothers have denied all allegations against them.

Andrew Tate is a former combat sports athlete and social media personality who gained notoriety for his online presence, promoting a lifestyle of wealth and self-described misogynistic views. He and his brother Tristan moved to Luton, England, with their mother after their parents’ divorce, and later became known for their online businesses and influencer activities.

British prosecutors have confirmed that Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate face a combined total of 21 criminal charges in the UK. The full list of charges, as outlined by the Crown Prosecution Service, is as follows:

Andrew Tate (10 charges, relating to three alleged victims):

Rape

Bodily harm

Human trafficking

Controlling prostitution for gain

Tristan Tate (11 charges, relating to one alleged victim):

Rape

Bodily harm

Human trafficking

The Andrew Tate and his brother were first arrested in Romania in December 2022 on separate charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women. They were indicted in Romania in 2023, and new allegations, including trafficking minors and sex with a minor, emerged in 2024. Both brothers spent several months under house arrest and have consistently denied all Romanian charges.

In March 2024, after Bedfordshire Police obtained an arrest warrant, Romanian courts authorized the Tates’ extradition to the UK. However, the extradition is on hold until the Romanian legal proceedings conclude. Earlier this year, Romanian authorities lifted a travel ban on the brothers, allowing them to travel to the United States in February 2025. They returned to Romania in March 2025 to comply with ongoing investigations, stating their intention to clear their names in both countries.

In the UK, the brothers also face civil lawsuits from women alleging rape and assault, with separate proceedings ongoing. British prosecutors have emphasized that the Tates are presumed innocent until proven guilty and that criminal proceedings are active and ongoing. The situation remains fluid, with both criminal and civil cases proceeding in multiple jurisdictions.