Andrej Kalašnik Faces Stiffest Challenge Yet Against Ion Surdu in Oktagon 79 Title Fight

The welterweight title will be on the line November 1st at the Winning Group Arena in Brno when reigning champion Ion “Dracula” Surdu faces local challenger Andrej “Vagabond” Kalašnik. The main event of Oktagon 79 presents a significant test for Kalašnik, who earned the opportunity after a three-fight winning streak, against a champion who has established himself among Europe’s elite finishers.​

Ion “Dracula” Surdu

The 30-year-old from Moldova ​Surdu owns a 16-7 record with 11 knockout victories, the majority coming in the opening round. Since joining Oktagon, he has defeated David Kozma via first-round knockout, finished Alex Lohore in the opening round, and captured the welterweight title following a first-round knockout victory against a British opponent via high kick. His career has been built on striking excellence, as 13 of his wins came by finish. The only exception to his recent success was a unanimous decision loss to Krzysztof Jotko at Oktagon 70 in April 2025 when he stepped up to middleweight competition.​

Andrej “Vagabond” Kalašnik

Kalašnik arrives as the challenger after demonstrating improvement in his recent performances. The 188cm Czech striker holds a 13-5 record with six knockouts. He earned the title opportunity by defeating three consecutive opponents with varying results. His most impressive recent victory came against Máté Kertész, whom he knocked out in under two minutes at Oktagon 70 with a rear hand strike. Prior to that, he defeated Ioannis Palaiologos via unanimous decision and finished Liam Etebar in just 43 seconds in the opening round. However, Kalašnik’s career includes setbacks, including a first-round knockout loss to Niklas Stolze in November 2023.​

Oktagon 79

Surdu has been a one-sided finisher, while Kalašnik has shown development as a complete fighter. Kalašnik’s record reflects a higher proportion of decision victories at 44 percent compared to Surdu’s 19 percent, suggesting different approaches to competition. Kalašnik has also faced setbacks that forced him to rebuild momentum, whereas Surdu’s only recent loss came in a middleweight experiment against an experienced UFC veteran.

​The location carries significance for this matchup. Brno has hosted 16 previous Oktagon events and serves as Kalašnik’s hometown, where he trains at Jetsaam Gym. The fighter has spoken about viewing this opportunity as his chance to deliver something to the Czech Republic after spending six years building his career in Oktagon. The Winning Group Arena is expected to provide substantial crowd support for the local challenger.​

From a historical perspective, both fighters occupied the same card twice before without crossing paths. Kalašnik competed at Oktagon 40 in March 2023 and Oktagon 70 in April 2025, events where Surdu also appeared, though they never faced each other until this title opportunity. The progression of both careers has naturally led to this intersection at the championship level.

The belt itself carries weight within European MMA circles. Surdu has stated that the Oktagon welterweight title represents the highest achievement in the sport to him, drawing comparison to a World Cup in football. Kalašnik has mirrored this sentiment, speaking about the opportunity as fulfilling a childhood dream to compete at the championship level with his family and hometown fans present.

​

The five-round title fight format presents the primary tactical consideration. Surdu has built his reputation on explosive early offense, with 11 of 16 wins ending in the opening round. Kalašnik’s improved conditioning and decision-making ability will determine whether he can survive the opening rounds and implement his own offensive game plan later in the contest. Both fighters have indicated they expect a finish rather than a points decision, suggesting they anticipate an action-oriented affair.​