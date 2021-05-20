Anderson Silva has been speaking his mind about the UFC refusing to allow Georges St-Pierre to box Oscar De La Hoya on Triller pay-per-view.

Last week, Triller co-founder, Ryan Kavanaugh, took to social media to blast Dana White for blocking a fight between St-Pierre and De La Hoya.

The UFC president insisted he was not interested in doing business with Triller and advised it’s people to stop contacting him about potential fights.

‘GSP’ has since spoken of his disappointment of not being able to compete in a “dream” fight against De La Hoya which would’ve generated a lot of money for charitable causes.

Silva exited the UFC in 2020 after a legendary run with the company. ‘The Spider’ has since crossed into boxing and is due to compete against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer. He thinks St-Pierre should’ve been allowed to do the same.

“I think it doesn’t make sense, especially because Georges did a lot for the sport, especially for UFC,” Silva told MMA Junkie. “Why you hold the guy? This makes no sense.”

“Georges is a fighter,” Silva addes. “You can’t hold a fighter. It’s the same if you take the lion in the jungle and put him inside a cage. The lion is going to die. You can’t do that. Nobody can do that. This makes no sense. This is terrible, terrible – completely terrible.”

“First of all, I think when you do your job, especially fight in the level me and Georges do it, you need to respect,” Silva concluded. “Georges worked hard to make a lot of things for UFC. It makes no sense, Dana White holding Georges St-Pierre. I have my personal opinion about Dana, and I’m not anymore in UFC. I don’t like to talk about UFC because everything I do inside UFC is done for me. I do my best, I put in my heart in the company, but now it’s a page in my life that’s done.”

Do you agree with Anderson Silva? Should Georges St-Pierre be allowed to fight Oscar De La Hoya?