It appears Anderson Silva may have experienced a change of heart.

Silva suffered a fourth-round TKO defeat to Uriah Hall in the UFC Vegas 12 headliner last night. It was notably his last fight in the UFC as many observers wondered if this would also be the Brazilian’s last fight in mixed martial arts.

“The Spider” didn’t seem to think so as he revealed in his post-fight interview that he would have to discuss things first.

“I don’t know, first I’ll go back home and I go see with my team everything and let’s go see you know, because its tough to say this is my last or not because this is my air, this is what I do for my entire life and with my heart so let’s go see,” Silva said.

However, a day removed from the event and it seems Silva is now saying goodbye to the sport as a whole.

Here is the full translation of his Instagram post (via MMA Fighting):

“Good morning, my people. Today is a different day for a simple reason, say goodbye to an entire life dedicated to my sport. Yesterday was so special, I went there to do what I love. I didn’t imagine I would be as happy as I am now. Even in defeat, I’m feeling at peace. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, my team, my family, my friends, and everyone who watched the fight, know that it was always a great honor to fight all these years with your support.

“I want to thank the God for granting me the gift of the fight! Thank you my people for all understanding, for all your support and for all your amazing moments that we live in this sport together! I hope I left it in memory and in the heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty and to overcome obstacles in your lives!

“Never think about giving up, as hard as things get at some point; know that I leave all my love, all my respect for you! Strength and honor always and God bless you all!”

Of course, this is still not confirmation that Silva has retired as he hasn’t specifically mentioned it as of yet. However, it appears he is heading that way and one person will be pleased to hear that.

Do you think Silva is retiring?