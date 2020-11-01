UFC middleweight legend Anderson Silva is receiving mixed messages from two of the sports most central figures following his fourth-round TKO loss to Uriah Hall last night. ‘The Spider’ suggested his fight against Hall at UFC Vegas 12 would be the last of his career pre-fight, post-fight he remained coy on retirement.

“I don’t know,” Silva said when asked if he will fight on. “First I’ll go back home and I go see with my team everything and let’s go see you know, because its tough to say this is my last or not because this is my air, this is what I do for my entire life and with my heart so let’s go see.”

UFC president Dana White told media post-fight that he felt guilty about letting Silva compete and wouldn’t be offering the Brazilian legend another fight.

“I made a big mistake and I shouldn’t have let him fight this fight tonight. He’s a legend of this sport and he’s a legend of this company, and I did something I disagreed with. I knew I was right, and tonight proved I was right, and Anderson Silva should never fight again.”

“I’ve done nothing but be good to Anderson Silva, and tonight I don’t feel good about myself that I let Anderson Silva fight out this last fight. We’ve treated Anderson Silva with nothing but respect, and if you guys knew what Anderson Silva gets paid to fight, you’d (expletive) your (expletive) (expletive) pants. So, I think that we’ve treated him like family. I shouldn’t have let him fight this fight tonight.”

“I’m not trying to prevent him from doing anything. He’s a grown man and he can do what he wants, and he’s got one fight left with us. I’ll never let him fight here again. I want him to retire. And what I hope is when he goes home his family, he tells him that same thing. (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor didn’t agree with his boss. The Irishman took to social media to urge Silva to keep fighting, he wrote.

“Sad to see tonight, but I say keep going! Real fighters never lose that fire so why try to force it out? Simply put time into finding the correct competition and continue on. The right competition is out there, for all levels and ages. Find it and do what you love to do! Forever!”

Who do you think Anderson Silva should listen to? Dana White or Conor McGregor?