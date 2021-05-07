Former UFC middleweight champion and future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva may have a second career in another combat sport, boxing.

The UFC released Silva after a knockout loss to Uriah Hall last year. Bellator, the PFL, and One FC all made it known that they had no plans to sign Silva, leaving many wondering if he would retire. Silva instead decided to accept a boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr after initially denying rumors of the fight.

Silva discussed his upcoming boxing match against Chavez Jr. during an interview on Chael Sonnen’s Beyond the Fight. He also revealed several boxing promoters are interested in signing him. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“This is the first, but the different promoters called me and called the ICM to sign the contract to the people who hold me. But right now my focus is only on this fight. But a lot of different boxing promoters called me and called the company ICM that represents me to (fight). But right now focus is only on one fight on (June) 19th. Let’s see,” Silva said.

Silva has spoken for years about his interest in boxing, even hinting at a possible matchup against Roy Jones Jr. after his fight with Chavez Jr at 182 lbs in June. While admitting that the change in sport and Chavez Jr. are challenging, Silva believes he is up for the challenge.

“I love a challenge. I know it’s hard because Chavez Jr. has been doing boxing his entire life, but that’s a good challenge for me. I don’t need to prove anything to anybody. I do this because I love sport and I love fighting and this is my air. When you do something with your heart, you are successful. It doesn’t matter if you are win or not. So that’s why I accept the challenge for my mind and body,” Silva said.

Do you want to see Anderson Silva fully transition to boxing and continue to fight?