Anderson Silva will not be signing for the Professional Fighters League after being released from his UFC contract.

‘The Spider’ was last seen in action at UFC Vegas 12 on October 31 when he fought Uriah Hall. On the night things didn’t go his way and he suffered a fourth-round TKO loss at the hands of ‘Primetime’. Since losing the UFC 185lb title in 2012 Silva has won just one of his last eight fights. He is currently riding a three-fight losing streak.

Post-fight UFC president Dana White was adamant Silva would never be offered another fight with the promotion. Last week it was confirmed the Brazilian striker had left the company and would be exploring free agency. Silva has since expressed his anger towards the UFC and White who he believes had been trying to force him into what he sees as early retirement.

Bellator president Scott Coker has already ruled adding Silva to his roster. Ray Sefo who heads up PFL is now saying he too will not be looking to sign the 46-year-old legend.

“Listen, I mean that guy is such a legend in the sport but isn’t he around 46? The guy is such an amazing talent. I think he has been a great champion,” Sefo told Fight Sports. “He’s definitely gonna go down in history as one of the best to ever do it. Nothing but a lot of respect but I just think it’s that time to hang it up. Watching his last fight, he also fought a former teammate of mine, and Uriah Hall was able to finish that fight. Anderson Silva is a legend and he’s gonna go down in history as one of the best to do it, so I’d like to remember him as that guy.”

Who do you think Anderson Silva will sign with?