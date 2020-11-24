Add ONE Championship to the list of promotions who will not be getting into the Anderson Silva business.

Silva recently competed for the last time in the UFC following a fourth-round TKO defeat to Uriah Hall last month. Despite a promising start, Silva was dropped twice en route to getting finished for the second fight in a row.

It was later reported that he was released by the promotion despite having one more fight on his deal — something that was welcome news for “The Spider” who was happy to be free and no longer forced into retirement.

The question now is where he will go and compete next.

Bellator MMA and the PFL have already stated that an offer for the former UFC middleweight champion is unlikely and the same goes for ONE Championship according to CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“I am a huge Anderson Silva fan. Without a doubt, he is one of the best ever to do it,” Sityodtong said in a statement to Fightful. “That being said, athlete safety is our number one priority at ONE Championship. As such, we will not be bidding for his services.

“I wish Anderson much happiness and success in whatever he chooses to do next.”

There are still options out there for the 45-year-old such as Tauro MMA and RIZIN.

However, given the overall lack of interest from other major organizations, maybe Silva should take the hint?

Where do you think Silva will compete next?