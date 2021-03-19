Anderson Silva will not be boxing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. For now, at least.

Reports started floating Thursday that the former UFC middleweight champion would take on Chavez Jr. on the undercard of the latter’s father’s final boxing headliner on June 19.

That, however, appears to be news to the team of Silva who have since denied it (via Damon Martin).

“Despite a lot of chatter on Twitter, Anderson Silva’s management team tells me they’ve heard nothing about him boxing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19.

“Who knows if that will change but that’s the word for now.”

Who knows if that will change but that's the word for now. #UFC #Boxing — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 18, 2021

It’s definitely a random matchup as while Chavez Jr. has won once in his last three, he is still a former boxing champion who happens to be 10 years the junior of Silva who turns 46 next month.

If people wanted Silva to retire from mixed martial arts because of the damage he was taking, it would possibly be worse if he stepped in the ring with a younger boxer.

Hopefully, “The Spider” either continues to compete in mixed martial arts or calls it a day.

Silva departed the UFC late last year after suffering a fourth-round TKO defeat to Uriah Hall. It was his third loss in a row while it also put him at one win in his last nine outings.

What do you want to see Silva do next?