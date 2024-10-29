Amanda Serrano Set for $6 Million Purse in Taylor Rematch on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Undercard

Amanda Serrano is set to secure a big bag for her highly anticipated rematch with Katie Taylor.

Nearly three years removed from their instant classic in Madison Square Garden, Serrano and Taylor will run it back on Friday, November 15 in Arlington, Texas for the undisputed super lightweight world championship. Their bout will serve as the co-main event to Jake Paul’s clash with legendary pugilist ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium.

The event will air live on Netflix around the world at no additional charge, a first for the streaming giant and its 280 million subscribers.

Paul, who promoted the first-ever meeting between Serrano and Taylor in April 2022, previously revealed that the pair had earned around $1 million each for their critically acclaimed clash.

This time around, both women are expected to make significantly more money with a recent report in the Irish media revealing that Taylor would earn a career-high purse of just over $6 million. Interestingly, Serrano responded to the post writing, “But mine is bigger lol.”

Eddie Hearn couldn’t turn down Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor rematch despite frustration with paul vs. tyson headliner

While fight fans are excited to see Serrano and Taylor go toe-to-toe once again, the same can’t be said for the evening’s main event.

Since it was announced, Paul vs. Tyson has faced significant scrutiny, much of it surrounding the massive 31-year age gap between the combatants. Even Eddie Hearn, the British boxing promoter who represents Katie Taylor, finds himself frustrated with Tyson’s return to pro boxing but later admitted that the money being offered to Taylor was too good to pass up, even if he’s not a fan of the main event.

“We negotiated the whole fight because it was the right opportunity for Katie Taylor,” Hearn explained. It was the right offer and I want to thank DAZN for allowing us to have that sensical conversation to say ‘Look, let’s let her get the win here and then we’ll be back for a big fight’. “But at this point in her career when we receive an offer like that, the right offer, we have to consider it. It’s got nothing to do with the main event. It’s just the right opportunity for my fighter, someone that we care about a lot, someone that deserves everything from the sport of boxing. Financially this was a big opportunity, we like the fight, she wants to be in the biggest fights out there. Simple as that” (h/t talkSPORT).

Purses for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have not been disclosed, but rumors suggest that each fighter could bank upwards of $20 million for their role in what is expected to be one of the most watched fights in combat sports history.