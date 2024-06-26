Photos – Ilia Topuria begins training camp ahead of UFC 307 title fight with Max Holloway in Utah

Expected to make his return to the Octagon at the end of summer in Salt Lake City, undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria has begun his training camp for a title clash with Max Holloway – according to his physical therapist.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, headlined UFC 298 back in February of this year, landed the divisional title with a devastating second round win over common-foe, Alexander Volkanovski – felling the Aussie with a brutal knockout win.

As for Holloway, the former featherweight champion snatched the symbolic BMF championship on the main card of UFC 300 just months later, turning in a highlight-reel, buzzer-beating knockout win over Justin Gaethje in his return to the lightweight limit.

And planning a featherweight divisional drop amid his hellacious finish of former interim champion, Gaethje, Hawaiian star, Holloway is in line to take on unbeaten finisher, Topuria in October in the promotion’s yearly return to Utah – for a UFC 307 flagship card.

Ilia Topuria’s physical therapist confirms camp is underway for UFC 307

Beginning training camp as per his physical therapist, Fran Ortega – Spaniard force, Topuria will attempt to land his first successful defense of the featherweight throne later this annum.

“We start the training camp with the Matador @iliatopuia,” Ortega posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by pictures of Ilia Topuria taking part in a medical check. “Assessment and measurement.”

Expected to make his return to 145lbs at the event in Salt Lake City, former divisional kingpin, Holloway’s most recent outing at the weight class saw him send veteran South Korean favorite, Chan Sung Jung into retirement with a brutal walk-off knockout at UFC Fight Night Singapore.

Prior to his wins over Gaethje and Jung with brutal striking, 32-year-old fan-favorite, Holloway would land an impressive unanimous decision win over then-streaking challenger, Arnold Allen in the main event of UFC Fight Night Kansas City in an impressive annum for the Honolulu native.

