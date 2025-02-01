Former UFC Champion Comments on If Conor McGregor Deserves the N Word Pass

ByCristian Alvarez
This past week, the MMA world has been mired in an unpredictable and strange controversy. First, Bryce Mitchell comments about wanting to fish with Adolf Hitler and second, Conor Mcgregor’s feud with Paul Hughes over his interactions with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team. So, controversy has been everywhere in the MMA sphere; however, after all this, Conor decided to add even more to the fire of insanity in the MMA community.

McGregor would go on a Twitter tirade against Khabib Nurmagomedov, where the former two-division champion would drop the N-word against the former lightweight champion. This would be quickly deleted within minutes, but this would not stop the rest of the MMA community from flogging McGregor for his words.

Aljamain Sterling Weighs in on Conor McGregor’s N-word usage

The former bantamweight champ and currently top 10 featherweight, Aljamain Sterling was also one of the many people who would react to McGregor’s social media insanity. With a fan asking Sterling if McGregor has an N-word pass. The former champion would reply.

No. Some real crazy work there.”

How the UFC and BKFC will reply to this controversy remains to be seen. As for the future of the face MMA, in Conor? His future is looking pretty bleak currently.

