In the UFC Vegas 9 main event, we have an intriguing heavyweight match-up between MMA legend Alistair Overeem and rising star Augusto Sakai. Overeem is hoping to stretch his winning streak to two after beating Walt Harris last time out. ‘The Demolition Man’ has spoken openly about his desire to have one more UFC title run before retiring. His 29-year-old opponent will be looking to end that run tonight. Sakai is currently riding a six-fight win streak and at just 29-years-old he has youth on his side. Who will emerge victorious? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: I struggle to look past Alistair Overeem in this fight. Augusto Sakai is a good fighter but I feel he has been pushed a little too quickly into this big fight. The Brazilian looked unspectacular in his last win over Blagoy Ivanov. He doesn’t seem to have the power to trouble Overeem. So, I struggle to see his route to victory. Whereas I feel Overeem can get this fight done in a variety of ways.

Prediction: Alistair Overeem

Ryan Maccarthy: I’m gonna go with Overeem. I just think he has the experience, I think he’s got the one-punch power as well to take out Sakai. If you look at a lot of Sakai’s fights, he has some quick knockouts, but he has some split decisions and decisions and late knockouts. He usually wears on his opponent to make them tired in the latter rounds. I dont see him being able to do that with Alistair Overeem.

Prediction: Alistair Overeem

Harry O’Connor: I don’t think Sakai is at championship level where I think Overeem still is, despite being 40. We’re talking about a guy who, had it not been for the last few seconds in the Rozenstruik fight, would be 4-0 in his last 4. Overeem is more experienced and I think just all ground better than Sakai, who I think will struggle with the five rounds, I’m going to say Overeem by unanimous decision.

Prediction: Alistair Overeem