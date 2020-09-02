ufc

UFC Vegas 9 takes place this Saturday (September 5) at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweight great Alistair Overeem is looking to continue his final title charge against Augusto Sakai who is currently riding a six-fight winning streak. Join Jordan Ellis and Ryan Galloway as they look ahead to this fight and the entire UFC Vegas 9 card in the latest LowKickMMA podcast.

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.