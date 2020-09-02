UFC Vegas 9 takes place this Saturday (September 5) at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweight great Alistair Overeem is looking to continue his final title charge against Augusto Sakai who is currently riding a six-fight winning streak. Join Jordan Ellis and Ryan Galloway as they look ahead to this fight and the entire UFC Vegas 9 card in the latest LowKickMMA podcast.
LowKick MMA has been the heart of the MMA community since 2006 (cc: World Clock). Whether you are new to MMA or a veteran fan , it is open to everyone. Check us out for the latest MMA News, UFC News, Bellator, BRAVE, Rizin, Boxing News, Muay Thai and mixed martial arts from around the globe.
Contact us: hi @ lowkickmma.com