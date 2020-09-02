UFC Vegas 9 takes place this Saturday (September 5) at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweight great Alistair Overeem is looking to continue his final title charge against Augusto Sakai who is currently riding a six-fight winning streak. Join Jordan Ellis and Ryan Galloway as they look ahead to this fight and the entire UFC Vegas 9 card in the latest LowKickMMA podcast.

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share on Facebook Share on Twitter