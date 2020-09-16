Ali Abdelaziz has opened up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fighting future.

Nurmagomedov is expected to headline UFC 254 against Justin Gaethje. It is a very interesting matchup and in the lead up to the fight, many wondered if “The Eagle” would even fight again after his father’s death. Yet, he is making a quick turnaround after the death and for Abdelaziz, he says Khabib is focused on creating his own legacy.

“We all kind of almost died the same time he died. We all shut down, but we understand Khabib’s father have a certain legacy, Khabib can retire now and have the biggest legacy we’ve ever seen,” Abdelaziz said to ESPN. “Certain goals, 30-0 and fight Justin and after that Georges St-Pierre. Right now, it is Justin Gaethje. I think Khabib right now he likes to compete, he likes to fulfill his father’s legacy. Khabib is still young, he is 31-years-old, he doesn’t have a lot of mileage. Khabib really wants to compete with Justin Gaethje and Justin Gaethje wants to compete with him.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has mentioned he wants to retire at 30-0 and fight GSP. For Abdelaziz, he doesn’t know how much longer “The Eagle” will go but the champ realizes how dangerous Gaethje is.

“Honestly, of course, you aren’t going to see Khabib fight 10 more times in the UFC. Khabib right now, he made money, he made a legacy. I think all he cares about is Justin Gaethje,” he added. “If anybody out there are overlooking Justin Gaethje they are fools. Khabib is not a fool, Justin is not a fool, they are very smart individuals. There is a lot on the line. If Khabib goes out there and wins, nobody can touch him.”

