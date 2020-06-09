Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Reportedly Planned For UFC 253

Spread the word!













Nurmagomedov To Unify Titles In September

It looks like we will be seeing a lightweight title unification fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje in September.

According to Brazilian publication Combate, that fight is in the works for UFC 253 which will be taking place on September 19. No location or venue has been specified as of yet.

However, it’s likely to take place at either the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas or Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, with Nurmagomedov notably competing in the latter in his last title defense against Dustin Poirier back in September.

Nurmagomedov submitted Poirier via third-round submission on that occasion and was expected to defend his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April. However, circumstances amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to “The Eagle” pulling out with Gaethje stepping in to face Ferguson for the interim title in the rescheduled event last month.

“The Highlight” put on the performance of his life en route to a fifth-round TKO win to become the new interim lightweight champion. He will now look to do what no other man has done and that’s inflict defeat on Nurmagomedov.

Where do you think UFC 253 will take place? And how do you see a potential title unification fight going?