Alexander Volkanovski admits to ‘Drinking every day’ for weeks ahead of his UFC 294 rematch with Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski was drinking every day for weeks before stepping in on short notice to face lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev in October.

Originally, Makhachev was slated to defend his title in the UFC 294 main event against the very man he defeated to win the title, Charles Oliveira. However, ‘Do Bronx’ was forced to withdraw after sustaining a cut while training. Desperate for a replacement, the UFC called Volkanovski who went toe-to-toe with the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ in a Fight of the Year contender nine months prior.

On just 11 days’ notice, Volkanovski accepted the fight and quickly whipped himself into shape.

This time around, it only took Islam Makhachev three minutes to finish Volk, blasting the featherweight champ with a perfectly placed head kick that kickstarted a brutal fight-ending sequence.

Speaking with David Adesanya on the FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, Volkanovski revealed that when the UFC had called him with the offer, he had been drinking every day for weeks and was significantly out of fight shape.

“I’m known for being disciplined, professional all year round, twenty four, seven. And I just wasn’t that time. So I was really disappointed and I was more upset with who I was than previous months leading into that. And to be honest, it made it a little bit easier because it snapped me out of it.

“You know what I mean? It snapped me out like I was drinking every day of, for three, four weeks. Honestly, I don’t even know if I’ve got that. That’s unheard of for me every day. I’ve never ever done that. But I was just.”

