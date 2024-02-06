Ilia Topuria chases Conor McGregor fight in UFC Spain showdown: ‘Tell your wife, Topuria kept us rich’

Incoming UFC 298 headliner, Ilia Topuria may be pre-occupied by a title siege against featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, however, plans to evenutally lure former division champion, Conor McGregor to a future fight – atop a premiere card in Spain.

Topuria, the current number three ranked featherweight contender, is slated to headline UFC 298 later this month in Anaheim, making his pay-per-view headliner debut in a massive featherweight title charge against undisputed champion, Volkanovski.

And as for McGregor, the former two-division champion has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

Ilia Topuria welcomes Conor McGregor clash at UFC Spain

Welcoming the possibility of an immediate title defense against the Dubliner if he topples Volkanovski at UFC 298 – Topuria boldly claimed to keep McGregor “rich” in a future clash – if he doesn’t get beaten by targeted foe, Michael Chandler first.

“Conor McGregor, that’s the fight I’m looking for,” Ilia Topuria said during an interview with MMA Fighting. “He has a a great fight with Michael Chandler. If he doesn’t get his ass whooped, he will be a pleasure to share the Octagon with me.”

“Maybe in (sic) UFC Spain,” Ilia Topuria suggested. “We’re both from Europe, and he will be able to go back home and tell his wife, ‘Baby, take out the red panties, Topuria kept us rich.’”

Remaining supremely confident ahead of his first title challenge under the promotion’s banner, Topuria vowed to turn in a dominant first round finish of Volkanovski – in the form of a crushing knockout win.

Sidelined since last summer, Topuria most recently retained his unbeaten featherweight streak in the Octagon with a decision shutout win over former interim title challenger, Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville in his first main event bout.

