Ilia Topuria promises first round KO of Alexander Volkanovski in UFC 298 title fight: ‘I’m going to put his lights out’

The undefeated Ilia Topuria is extremely confident in his abilities leading into the biggest fight of his career at UFC 298.

Although Alexander Volkanovski has never lost at 145lbs, Topuria believes he’ll be able to end the fight early with a first-round knockout. Volkanovski is coming off of a vicious knockout loss at the hands (or foot, to be exact) of the UFC’s lightweight champion: Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski has battled the featherweight division’s best and brightest and has been tested against some of the greatest fighters to ever grace the weight class. Topuria is no stranger to top-notch competition himself though, and holds wins over the likes of fighters like Bryce Mitchell, and Josh Emmett.

Ilia Topuria Describes Victory over Alexander Volkanovski, claims his time is over

“I see myself finishing him in the first round – knockout,” Topuria told UFC Español (H/T MMA Junkie). “It’s most likely going to be a knockout unless he dives for my legs. I’m going to put his lights out.”

“I’m part of the new generation of MMA,” Topuria continued. “I bring an evolved style in all areas of the sport: on the feet, in the wrestling, in the grappling. I consider myself a far more complete and effective finisher than Volkanovski.”

“The experience is on his side, but the young blood is on my side. This is my moment. God’s timing is perfect, and He’s prepared me for this moment. There won’t be any failure.”

Ilia Topuria is indeed challenging the throne at the perfect time. With Volkanovski coming off of a devastating knockout, there’s no doubt that that has to leave somebody’s confidence a little shaken. Ilia Topuria will be coming into the fight with all of the momentum, while Alexander Volkanovski will simply be looking to get things back on track.

“I’m not going to say it’s been the toughest camp because every camp we do is always hard, but I will say it’s been the most professional camp I’ve ever done,” Topuria said. “We’ve done a deep analysis on my opponent, and we’re prepared for the fight.”

Who do you think walks away as the victor of the Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski fight?