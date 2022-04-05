Alexander Volkanovski has produced one of the best winning runs on his way to making claim to his featherweight title and provided Volkanovski can get past The Korean Zombie at UFC 273, the current champion has his eyes set on a future target.

Volkanovski revealed his interest in a potential super-fight against ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor after speaking to News Corp ahead of UFC 273. Alexander Volkanovski would go on to share how he would be willing to make the jump all the way up to welterweight for the potential matchup.

“I’d go to welterweight” stated the featherweight champ.

“I know he (McGregor) can get lower than that, and there’s no use going that high just for the sake of it. But if anything, lighter were a deal breaker then, yeah, I’d do it. Because McGregor’s the only other (featherweight) champion I haven’t beaten.”

Volkanovski went on to remark that: “I take him out, I’ve then taken them all.”

“So, I beat McGregor and I’ve taken them all, You and I have spoken a lot over the years, but I’ve never really talked about legacy.”

“Never thought too much about it. But now, I’m changing my whole view on this.”

“I want my name written into the history books. I want people to remember me. That’s really driving me now.” (Transcribed by Foxsports)

Alexander Volkanovski Vs. The Korean Zombie

Although Alexander Volkanovski wants to go on to build his legacy and feels a potential McGregor matchup could help establish this he is not looking past his UFC 273 opponent, ‘The Korean Zombie.’

One man who knows the importance of legacy is Henry Cejudo, the former dual-weight champion is now helping TKZ prepare for his shot at the title, not before mentioning how he felt he deserved it more than him.

A win here for Volkanovski extends his unbeaten run in the promotion to eleven matches. Volkanovski joins a list of elite fighters who have gone over ten fights unbeaten, and the Australian will be doing all he can to keep his run going. He currently sits behind the likes of Max Holloway, GSP, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Demetrious Johnson, Kamaru Usman, Anderson Silva, and Jon Jones who holds the longest undefeated streak in the promotion extending to seventeen fights.

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski gets past The Korean Zombie this weekend at UFC 273?

