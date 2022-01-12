It’s fair to say that Henry Cejudo is not happy.

The now retired, former flyweight and bantamweight champion has put current featherweight champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanowski on blast for accepting a fight with Chan Sung-Yung (“The Korean Zombie”) instead of allowing him to compete for potential “C4” status.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA) has been agitating for a matchup with Volkanovski for quite a while, so when Max Holloway was forced to withdraw from his trilogy match at UFC 272, Cejudo immediately offered himself to fill in for the UFC and Dana White.

”Hey @danawhite give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything.” – Cejudo tweeted.

Despite putting his case forward on social media, Cejudo was ultimately passed up for the Korean Zombie. That fight will now serve as the headline main event for UFC 273, with Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan finally set to unify the bantamweight title in the co-main event.

Cejudo took to social media to blast Volkanovski.

”Hey @alexvolkanovski it figures you would go for the Zombie…and not the guy that would turn you into the Walking Dead.” Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

What’s Next For Henry Cejudo?

It will be intriguing to see whether Cejudo accepts a return fight in the meantime. Current UFC bantamweight and future Hall of Fame member Dominick Cruz recently called out “Triple C” for a rematch of their UFC 249 bout. The last time Cejudo fought. It was after this fight that Cejudo immediately announced his retirement from MMA.

Triple C hasn’t shown any interest in running this fight back, but a potential tune-up fight would surely be beneficial should Cejudo actually want to return to the UFC.

Do you think Henry Cejudo could dethrone Alexander Volkanovksi?

