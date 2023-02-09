Alexander Volkanovski says Conor McGregor would be in title contention with a win: “Line these next guys up for me.”

Alexander Volkanovski wants to defend his future lightweight title against Conor McGregor. The UFC featherweight world champion Alexander Volkanovski will soon be challenging for the lightweight throne against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

If Alexander ‘The Great’ was to capture the lightweight world title, he explained that Conor McGregor, former two-division champion, can challenge for the crown if he defeats Michael Chandler later this year.

In the UFC 284 pre-fight press conference, Australia’s Volkanovski explained:

“It’s always good to have Conor coming back to the sport, brings a lot of eyes in. That’ll be a fun fight as well, you know. I think it’s clever for both of them … [With a win] That just puts Conor right back in the conversation for the belt.”

Conor McGregor will coach a season of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler and then the two are likely to meet at 170. Volkanovski added that this is fine. He continued:

“At the end of the day, it is Conor McGregor. When you’re pulling those types of numbers. You gotta remember he is always taking on the good guys as well. So he’s always stepping up and taking on dangerous fighters. The fight is at 170, you’re right, not the lightweight division. Look, if it was anyone else I’d say no way, right.”

Alexander Volkanovski wants to be active in two weight classes, including facing Conor McGregor

Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski wants to hold two world titles in the UFC and defend both of them. He is looking to be as active as possible taking on top contenders at 145 and 155.

In the UFC 284, pre-fight press conference, he said:

“I’m planning on taking that lightweight belt and seeing what’s happening. In the division, there’s a lot of potential matchups after this one … I want to be active. Line these next guys up for me because I want to have a very busy year.”

See the full press conference below: