Alexander Gustafsson vs. Yoel Romero Being Considered For UFC 230

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Yoel Romero is a fight that the UFC has been discussing to book for the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

As of this writing, this show has no main event, which is a problem considering that tickets for the show that will no doubt be expensive go on sale this week. However, the Las Vegas-based promotion does have a fight in mind for this show, which is between Gustafsson and Romero.

ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani mentioned in several tweets that the UFC is going over this possibility and that it would be a 205 pounds. Also, it was noted that they would compete for the light heavyweight title.

Whether that would be for the interim or real belt remains to be seen. It should be noted that UFC light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier has wanted to defend the title before defending the heavyweight strap against Brock Lesnar in 2019. The longtime MMA reporter wrote the following:

“UFC seriously discussing booking Yoel Romero vs. Alexander Gustafsson at light heavyweight for the MSG card on 11/3, according to multiple sources,” Helwani said. “The fight isn’t finalized, though. A title would be on the line with both interim and official options discussed.”

The Event

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City.

The main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is how the card looks as of now:

Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier

David Branch vs. Ronaldo Souza

Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman

Israel Adesanya vs. Derek Brunson

Sultan Aliev vs. Lyman Good

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi