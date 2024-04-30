Charles Oliveira eyes Conor McGregor after UFC 302: ‘I’ve asked to fight him 1,000 times, he doesn’t want it’

Plotting his own respective route back to lightweight gold, former division champion, Charles Oliveira hopes to stand opposite Conor McGregor in his return to the Octagon – picking the Dubliner to prevail with a win at UFC 302 at the end of June.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked lightweight contender, returned at UFC 300 earlier this month in an officially-billed title-elimonator clash with the surging Arman Tsarukyan on the event’s main card.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

And suffering a close, contentious split decision loss to the Armenian, Oliveira questioned how his search for numerous submission attempts including tight guillotine and D’Arce choke variations, was beaten out on the judge’s scorecards en route to a defeat.

As for McGregor, the former duel-division champion is finally set to make his first outing inside the Octagon in almost three years, taking headlining honors at UFC 302 at the end of June, in a welterweight scrap against rival, Michael Chandler during International Fight Week.

Weighing up a slew of potential rematches in the aftermath of UFC 300, Sao Paulo fan-favorite, Oliveira suggested a re-run with both Justin Gaethje, and recently-minted BMF titleholder, Max Holloway in his return.

Charles Oliveira eyes Conor McGregor after UFC 302

And furthermore, a potential clash with Dublin star, McGregor also appears to be at the forefront of Oliveira’s wishlist – who claims he has campaigned continually to land a fight with the former two-weight gold holder.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

“I think Conor (McGregor) [beats Michael Chandler at UFC 303],” Conor McGregor told Full Violence during a recent interview. “Man, everyone knows – in fact, I’ve asked for this fight against Conor a thousand times.”

“But it’s a fight that I don’t think he wants this fight,” Charles Oliveira explained. “And everyone knows it. I’ve said it a thousand times, it’s a fight that will bring me a lot of money. So, I would like it.”

