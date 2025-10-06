Alex Pereira’s Victory Message: Call-Out of Manager Who “Promotes for Fame.”

Alex Pereira reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 320 with a first-round knockout of Magomed Ankalaev. In the immediate aftermath, Pereira directed criticism at Ankalaev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, for a series of social media posts perceived as disrespectful to fighters. Pereira’s remarks show the divide between those who compete inside the Octagon and those who promote from the outside.

Alex Pereira Condemns Ali Abdelaziz’s Social Media Attacks After UFC 320 Victory

Alex Pereira just WENT OFF on Ali Abdelaziz 😳



"When a manager has never been an athlete and wants to promote to gain fame and money, but you’re the one in there risking your life, and he’s outside laughing." #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/bB5kuHkClg — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 5, 2025

In March at UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev dethroned Pereira by unanimous decision, handing the Brazilian his first loss at light heavyweight. Over the following weeks, Abdelaziz maintained a high-profile presence online, interjecting himself into the rivalry. His posts referenced Pereira’s age, questioned his commitment, and celebrated Ankalaev’s victory. The manager’s public commentary drew criticism from fans and fellow fighters, who argued that Abdelaziz lacked the experience to speak on in-cage matters.

When Pereira regained the belt at UFC 320, he wasted little time addressing Abdelaziz. In an Instagram post following his 80-second stoppage of Ankalaev, Pereira wrote: “When a manager has never been an athlete and wants to promote to gain fame and money, but you’re the one in there risking your life, and he’s outside laughing.”

Alex Pereira trolling Magomed Ankalaev and Ali Abdelaziz 💀 #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/bBtT2ggmHS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 3, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Alex Pereira of Brazil (R) defeates Magomed Ankalaev by TKO in the first round during a light heavyweight title bout in UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Pereira’s criticism echoed earlier remarks about Abdelaziz’s tendency to seek media attention. In interviews leading up to UFC 320, Pereira noted that he saw little value in the manager’s commentary and questioned his motives. “He seems more interested in staying relevant than supporting his fighter,” Pereira said on The Ariel Helwani Show.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts to his win over Magomed Ankalaev of Russia in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Abdelaziz has managed multiple top UFC athletes, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. His approach to promotion often involves high-volume social media activity and public sparring with rival camps. While this strategy has driven engagement and media coverage, it has also generated backlash from those who view the comments as inflammatory or self-serving.

In response to Pereira’s call-out, Abdelaziz deleted some of his posts but issued his own statement praising Ankalaev’s character and attributing any controversial remarks to his fighter’s approval. He stressed that his actions aimed only to support Ankalaev and denied any intent to insult opposing fighters. Despite the manager’s clarification, Pereira and his team remain critical, suggesting that true support for a fighter lies in camp preparation rather than online provocation.