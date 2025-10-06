Team Pereira Blasts ‘Disrespectful’ Ankalaev Camp, Shows Love to Jiri Prochazka After UFC 320

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and Team Alex Pereira demonstrated the contrast between respect and disrespect in mixed martial arts following UFC 320, as they praised their interaction with Jiri Prochazka and his team while expressing disappointment with the behavior of Magomed Ankalaev’s camp.

Glover Teixeira and Team Pereira Show Respect to Jiri Prochazka After UFC 320 Tensions With “Other Camp”

Speaking in backstage footage that circulated on social media, Teixeira addressed the stark difference in professionalism he experienced between the opposing camps during the event. The veteran Brazilian fighter and longtime coach of Alex Pereira highlighted how Prochazka’s team conducted themselves with dignity throughout fight week, a sharp contrast to what he described as weird behavior and lack of respect from Ankalaev’s corner.

“The other camp was weird to us, no respect. For you guys we’re probably gonna see you next. I don’t know what’s gonna happen but you’re the next guy man. All respect for you guys and your team” pic.twitter.com/IXy8VVUE1f — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) October 6, 2025

The comments came after Pereira successfully reclaimed his light heavyweight title from Ankalaev at UFC 320 in Las Vegas, stopping the Russian champion in just 80 seconds of the first round. The victory marked a dramatic turnaround from their initial encounter at UFC 313 in March, where Ankalaev won a unanimous decision to capture the belt.

Tensions between the camps had been building for months prior to the rematch. Pereira publicly accused Ankalaev of avoiding him at the UFC Performance Institute, claiming the Russian fighter was hiding in a room until Pereira left the facility. The Brazilian expressed frustration with what he perceived as cowardly behavior from a champion who talked tough on social media but avoided face-to-face confrontation.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts to his win over Magomed Ankalaev of Russia in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Ankalaev’s team had been vocal throughout the buildup, with his coach downplaying Pereira’s power and the fighter himself claiming he had “killed” Pereira’s signature “Chama” celebration. The disrespectful tone extended to fight night, where members of Ankalaev’s corner immediately signaled for a trilogy fight following the knockout loss, only to be rebuffed by Teixeira.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic strikes Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In contrast, the relationship between Pereira’s team and Prochazka remained cordial despite their competitive history. Prochazka, who lost to Pereira twice in title fights at UFC 295 and UFC 303, was visibly emotional when watching Pereira regain the championship. The Czech fighter explained his reaction during the post-fight press conference, revealing his genuine happiness for Pereira’s success.

Win, lose, win, lose, whoever, but Alex and his team, Glover Teixeira and all these guys, we have a good relationship with those guys,” Prochazka stated. He expressed particular satisfaction with the outcome given his feelings about Ankalaev’s pre-fight behavior and comments.

Glover said:

The respect between the camps extends beyond fight night interactions. Teixeira, who fought Prochazka in one of 2022’s most memorable battles at UFC 275, has maintained a positive relationship with the former champion. Their five-round war ended with Prochazka submitting Teixeira in the final round, but the contest earned widespread praise for both fighters’ skill.

The contrast in behavior became more apparent during fight week, as Ankalaev’s team engaged in public disputes with Pereira, including a confrontation at the UFC Performance Institute that was captured on video. The footage showed heated exchanges between the camps, with language barriers complicating the situation.

Following his knockout victory, Pereira’s team continued to take shots at Ankalaev, with coach Plinio Cruz suggesting the defeated champion should return to Russia. However, their interactions with other fighters, including Prochazka, remained respectful and professional.

Prochazka, who is positioning himself for another title shot, praised the relationship between the teams and indicated his readiness for a potential third fight with Pereira. The Czech fighter’s emotional response to Pereira’s victory demonstrated the mutual respect that can exist between fierce competitors.

Jiri Prochazka was brought to tears after watching Alex Pereira’s knockout 😭 pic.twitter.com/QFJ2eHDXLA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 5, 2025

As the light heavyweight division moves forward, the interactions at UFC 320 serve as a reminder that professionalism and respect can coexist with intense competition.