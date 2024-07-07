Alex Pereira urged against heavyweight move by UFC icon: ‘There’s nothing but uncomfortable matchups’

Amid links to a huge heavyweight leap in the pursuit of a historic third championship reign in the UFC, former two-weight champion, Alex Pereira has been urged to consider a prolonged stay at 205lbs, by Jorge Masvidal who claims only “uncomfortable” fights await the Brazilian.

Headlining UFC 303 last weekend in Las Vegas, former middleweight champion, Pereira defended his light heavyweight crown successfully for the second time, dispatching the returning former champion, Jiri Prochazka.

Handing the Czech Republic finisher his second knockout defeat since November of last year, Pereira felled the fan-favorite with a thunderous high-kick finish, successfully defending his throne.

And linked with a slew of future moves off the back of his UFC 303 knockout win, Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira welcomed the chance to pursue a third championship at the heavyweight limit, as well as a potential stay at 205lbs, in order to take on former-foe, Jan Blachowicz.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 05: (L-R) Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal during weigh-in ahead of Last Man Standing Nate Diaz v Jorge Masvidal at the JW Marriott Anaheim on July 05, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jorge Masvidal warns Alex Pereira away from heavyweight move

Also backed to make a stunning move to professional boxing by former two-time world champion, Anthony Joshua, Pereira has, however, been urged to reconsider a heavyweight leap by UFC alum, Masvidal.

“I don’t want to see him (Alex Pereira) move up to heavyweight,” Jorge Masvidal told the Full Send Podcast. “I really like this spot that he’s in right now. He’s beaten a lot of the top guys at 205lbs, but he was at 185lbs not so long ago.”

“Let him do his thing and cement himself at 20l5bs before they [the UFC] have him move up to heavyweight with both but uncomfortable matchups, with guys who are not going to stand with him for a second. They are just going to look to take him down straight away, smother him, drop the weight and rest on him.”

