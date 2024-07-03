Manager picks surprise rematch fight for Alex Pereira after brutal UFC 303 win: ‘That’s underwhelming’

Linked with many a foe off the back of his dominant title defense win at UFC 303 last weekend, Alex Pereira is being lined up to take on prior opponent in his next outing at 205lbs – in the form of ex-champion, Jan Blachowicz – that’s if his manager gets his wish.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight gold holder, headlined last weekend’s pay-per-view return to Las Vegas, matching with former champion, Jiri Prochazka in another rematch clash at UFC 303.

And laying waste to the Czech Republic favorite in his short-notice comeback with a terrifying high-kick KO stoppage in the opening seconds of the second round, Alex Pereira has been on the lips of many contenders at light heavyweight – whilst himself weighing up a heavyweight rise.

Receiving callouts from the likes of former champion, Jamahal Hill who remains vocal in his wish to land grudge second clash with the Sao Paulo native, Pereira has also been warned by Magomed Ankalaev that he would be left beltless if they share the Octagon.

Alex Pereira tipped to fight Jan Blachowicz next by manager

However, a former-foe has also presented his case for a re-run with Pereira – coming as the sole contender at 205lbs to take the Brazilian the distance, in the form of the previously mentioned, Blachowicz.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger – USA TODAY Sports

And if Pereira’s manager, Jorge Guimares gets his wish, his client with meet the Pole in a rematch of their July fight last summer in Utah.

Alex Pereira's manager, Jorge Guimarães, commented under a post asking who is next for Alex Pereira?



His answer: Jan Blachowicz 👀#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/wBgw08seBL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 2, 2024

Welcoming former middleweight champion, Pereira to the light heavyweight ranks back in July of last year in Salt Lake City, Blachowicz forced the Brazilian knockout phenom the distance over the course of three rounds, dropping a split decision blemish in a tightly contested outing.

Staking his claim for another chance to meet fan-favorite finisher, Pereira immediately following UFC 305, perennial contender, Blachowicz claimed he had the “counter spell” to the former’s alleged magic and shamanistic practices.

“@AlexPereiraUFC a great KO victory, but I have a counter spell for your magic…” Jan Blachowicz posted.

@AlexPereiraUFC a great KO Victory, but I have a counter spell for your magic… — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) June 30, 2024

Do you want to see Alex Pereira take on Jan Blachowicz again?