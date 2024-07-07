UFC star Alex Pereira shuts down ‘Dream’ boxing fight despite encouragement from Anthony Joshua

Despite receiving encouragement overnight from former two-time heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua to make a move to boxing, former two-weight UFC champion, Alex Pereira claims he is likely too old to make a transition to the sport, revealing it was his “dream” to compete in the sport.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight champion, returned to action just last weekend in the main event of UFC 303 – headlining the International Fight Week card on short-notice.

And retaining his 205lbs title for the second time consecutively, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira laid definitive waste to Jiri Prochazka, finishing the Czech Republic striker with a massive second round high-kick knockout win in Las Vegas.

Receiving massive props and acclaim from his fellow fighters and pundits like for his victory against Prochazka – that vein continued overnight for the Brazilian, who was encouraged to try his hand at professional boxing, by none other than British heavyweight star, Joshua.

“Alex Pereira should make a boxing debut one day,” Anthony Joshua posted on his official X account overnight.

Alex Pereira should make a boxing debut one day. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) July 6, 2024

And replying to the Watford native’s comments, Pereira pointed to his age, but admitted a potential move to professional boxing would be a “dream” come true for him.

Alex Pereira unsure of professional boxing debut

“I’m honored you think so,” Alex Pereira replied. “It’s always been my dream, I’m 37 I cannot make a career in it so who do you recommend I fight?”

I’m honored you think so. It’s always been my dream, I’m 37 I cannot make a career in it so who do you recommend I fight? https://t.co/SuERao5At1 — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) July 6, 2024

Linked with a slew of fights in his return to the Octagon following his stunning knockout win over Prochazka, Pereira has entertained a heavyweight move, while his manager also stressed his desire to see his client rematch former light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz in his next outing in the promotion.

Would you like to see Alex Pereira make a move to boxing in the future?