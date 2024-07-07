UFC star Alex Pereira shuts down ‘Dream’ boxing fight despite encouragement from Anthony Joshua

ByRoss Markey
Despite receiving encouragement overnight from former two-time heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua to make a move to boxing, former two-weight UFC champion, Alex Pereira claims he is likely too old to make a transition to the sport, revealing it was his “dream” to compete in the sport.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight champion, returned to action just last weekend in the main event of UFC 303 – headlining the International Fight Week card on short-notice.

And retaining his 205lbs title for the second time consecutively, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira laid definitive waste to Jiri Prochazka, finishing the Czech Republic striker with a massive second round high-kick knockout win in Las Vegas.

Receiving massive props and acclaim from his fellow fighters and pundits like for his victory against Prochazka – that vein continued overnight for the Brazilian, who was encouraged to try his hand at professional boxing, by none other than British heavyweight star, Joshua.

“Alex Pereira should make a boxing debut one day,” Anthony Joshua posted on his official X account overnight. 

And replying to the Watford native’s comments, Pereira pointed to his age, but admitted a potential move to professional boxing would be a “dream” come true for him.

Alex Pereira unsure of professional boxing debut

“I’m honored you think so,” Alex Pereira replied. “It’s always been my dream, I’m 37 I cannot make a career in it so who do you recommend I fight?”

Linked with a slew of fights in his return to the Octagon following his stunning knockout win over Prochazka, Pereira has entertained a heavyweight move, while his manager also stressed his desire to see his client rematch former light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz in his next outing in the promotion. 

