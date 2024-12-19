Alex Pereira Claims Next UFC Title Fight Won’t Be Against No. 1 Contender Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira is looking forward to his first title defense of 2024.

After a monstrous 2024 that saw him bag big highlight-reel knockouts over Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree, ‘Poatan’ is planning to go even bigger in 2025.

Originally, all signs pointed toward Pereira putting his light heavyweight title on the line against top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the first quarter of the year. However, that may no longer be the case according to the ‘Brazilian Boogeyman.’

Recently, Pereira posted a clip from his fourth-round finish of ‘The War Horse’ at UFC 307. Interestingly, in the caption, he wrote, “It won’t be Ankalaev!” accompanied by a cry laughing emoji on Instagram.

It’s possible that Pereira could be trolling Ankalaev, something he’s been known to do on social media from time to time.

On the other hand, Pereira’s words could be 100% legit considering his targeted return is in March 2025, smack dab in the middle of Ramadan — a holy month in the Islamic calendar that Ankalaev observes every year.

If not magomed ankalaev, then who’s next for alex pereira?

Unfortunately, there are few other options for Pereira at 205. He’s already ran through everyone in the light heavyweight top five aside from Aleksandar Rakic and it’s unlikely ‘Rocket’ would get the nod after coming up short in his last three outings.

Carlos Ulberg already has a bout booked for March against ex-champion Jan Blachowicz.

That just leaves Nikita Krylov, the No. 8 ranked contender in the division.

Krylov is sitting on a three-fight win streak with finishes against Alexander Gustafsson and Ryan Spann, making him the most viable title challenger outside of Ankalaev. Though most fight fans would probably agree that ‘The Miner’ still has some work to do before the UFC could justify giving him a title opportunity.