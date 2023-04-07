Undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira took the opportunity to turn an impromptu gift of a Pikachu-themed denim jacket ahead of UFC 287, to once again troll and poke fun at former division titleholder, Israel Adesanya, ahead of this weekend’s championship rematch.

Pereira, the current undisputed middleweight champion under the Dana White-led banner, is slated to headline UFC 287 this weekend in Miami, Florida – rematching prior foe, Adesanya in a highly-anticipated title re-run.

Last time out, Pereira managed to scoop the undisputed middleweight crown with a spectacular fifth round finish of Adesanya in November at Madison Square Garden, with the Brazilian knocking out the defending champion with a slew of fifth round strikes for a TKO victory.

Alex Pereira holds three combat sports wins over Israel Adesanya

And ahead of this weekend’s championship rematch, Alex Pereira, who had previously trolled the City Kickboxing mainstay, Adesanya time and time again on social media – including alluding to the former champion’s impending death this weekend at UFC 287, sported a Pikachu-themed denim jacket to media day – poking fun at Adesanya’s interest in Pokémon.

Featuring in an interview with YouTuber, Nina Drama, Pereira was gifted several Pokémon-themed toys ahead of UFC 287, including a Pikachu plush toy, and a denim jacket – which he sported to Wednesday’s media day.



“Honestly, somebody just gifted it to me like ten minutes ago,” Alex Pereira said of his jacket during an interview with assembled media. “I liked it, I thought it was cool – and it matched my pants. Nothing set up, I really just got this ten minutes ago, and I think it matches my pants.”

Sharing a tense face-off at last night’s pre-fight press conference, Adesanya wore a dog collar to the event – claiming he was a “dog” who was waiting to be “unleashed” at UFC 287 on Saturday night – referencing the 2005 action film, Unleashed.