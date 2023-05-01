Former UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira appears to be in line for a quickfire return to the Octagon following his knockout loss to Israel Adesanya last month, ahead of an expected light heavyweight division move.

Pereira, the current #1 ranked middleweight contender the banner of the UFC, headlined UFC 287 back in April against four-fight series opponent, Adesanya, dropping his first loss to the Nigerian-Kiwi in the form of a thunderous second round KO loss in the pair’s midldeweight title fight.

In the immediate aftermath of his knockout defeat to the City Kickboxing staple, Pereira, a former middleweight and light heavyweight champion under the banner of GLORY Kickboxing, was touted to make a 205lbs climb by UFC president, Dana White.

Alex Pereira shares update on his impending light heavyweight debut

And confirming his next step in the wake of his first Octagon blemish, Pereira confirmed he would be making a move to the light heavyweight division for his next fight.

“Hi, folks, like I promised, I’ll announce you big news on my channel,” Alex Pereira said. “My next fight will be in 205[lbs] [division]. Yeah, you heard right – my next fight will be in 205[lbs]. I think I did my work in 185 and now I’m feelin’ good to go up to 205. Like I told you, when I’m feeling good, I will go up – this will be something natural. And now I think it is.”

“… All of you saw the provocation from (Israel) Adesanya after the fight – he acts as if he has won against me three times,” Alex Pereira explained. “But it’s not like this. But I understand – or try to understand, the happiness he has. It was his dream to win one time against me. And now he did. But let’s see what will be his behavior. I’m going to light heavyweight because it’s a good option for me. But I’m sure if I stay in this division (middleweight), I can fight against him directly. Let’s see, how he behaves.”

Urged to avoid a fight with recent vacant title challenger, Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira has been tipped to defeat the likes of former champion, Jiri Prochazka, as well as current gold holder, Jamahal Hill – en route to a second Octagon championship reign.

Providing a brief update on his future to kick off this week, the Brazilian confirmed on social media that he would be providing fight news soon ahead of his light heavyweight division bow.

“I’m comin’ up,” Alex Pereira posted on his official Instagram. “I’ll let you guys know who’s next soon.”