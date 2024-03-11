Alex Pereira tipped to struggle with Jamahal Hill at UFC 300: ‘There’s more weapons on his side’

Ahead of his return atop UFC 300 next month, light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has been tipped to potentially struggle with underdog, Jamahal Hill – with former champion and most recent foe, Jiri Prochazka claiming the latter has more weapons than the Brazilian to score a win.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and current undisputed light heavyweight gold holder, is slated to headline UFC 300 next month atop a massive monumental card in Las Vegas, attempting to defend his 205 pound title against ex-champion, Hill.

Mandatory Credit: Marcel Dorff

Returning for the first time since November, Sao Paulo native, Pereira most recently headlined UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, landing the vacant crown with a stunning second round KO win over the above-mentioned, Prochazka.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Hill, the Contender Series product has yet to feature since he minted himself as the champion back in Brazil of last year against Pereira’s close friend and training partner, Glover Teixeira in a vacant title affair.

Alex Pereira tipped to struggle with Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

And returning in a high-profile main event fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 300 next month, Hill has been backed to pose a significant threat to the former’s title run, with Prochazka claiming he has more weapons than the Brazilian in a stylistic showcase.

“The truth is there is more weapons on the Jamahal Hill side,” Jiri Prochazka told Sportskeeda during a recent interview. “But, we’ll see – let the better [fighter] win.”

Initially opening as a distinct betting favorite to beat Illinois native, Hill, Pereira’s talents were severely doubted by the former – who claimed that fans who are fawning over the GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Famer’s attributes, should actually be switching their interest to him.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Booking his second straight championship fight, Pereira – who has twice faced off with Israel Adesanya inside the Octagon since his move to the promotion three years ago, claimed a third rubber match between the duo may be unlikely, before offering to train with the City Kickboxing staple instead.

Who wins at UFC 300 next month: Alex Pereira or Jamahal Hill?