PFL MENA 2 – Full Results and Highlights From Riyadh
No UFC, no problem! The Professional Fighters League is giving fight fans their fix this 4th of July with PFL MENA 2, emanating live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The event will feature 11 total bouts, headlined by a clash between Egypt’s Omar El Dafrawy (13-5) and Italy’s Daniele Miceli (13-6). The card will also see a slew of fighters putting their undefeated records on the line, including knockout artist Hattan Alsaif (3-0), who meets submission specialist Nour Al Fliti (3-1) as part of a stacked lineup at The Green Halls.
PFL MENA 2 Results
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Omar El Dafrawy vs. Daniele Miceli
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Omar Hussein vs. Mohammad Alaqraa
- Hattan Alsaif vs. Nour Al Fliti
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Mohamed Zarey vs. Ayman Galal
- Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Xavier Alaoui vs. Ziad Ayman
- Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Moktar Benkaci vs. Marcel Adur
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Badreddine Diani vs. Ahmad Abdelbast Darwish
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Rostem Akman vs. Amir Fazli
- Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Nawras Abzakh vs. Ali Yazbeck
- Batamweight Tournament Bout: Islam Youssef def. Benyamin Ghahreman via KO (jump kick) at 3:56 of Round 1.
- Lightweight Bout: Abdalrahman Alhyasat def. Anthony Zeidan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:51 of Round 2.