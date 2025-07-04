PFL MENA 2 – Full Results and Highlights From Riyadh

No UFC, no problem! The Professional Fighters League is giving fight fans their fix this 4th of July with PFL MENA 2, emanating live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will feature 11 total bouts, headlined by a clash between Egypt’s Omar El Dafrawy (13-5) and Italy’s Daniele Miceli (13-6). The card will also see a slew of fighters putting their undefeated records on the line, including knockout artist Hattan Alsaif (3-0), who meets submission specialist Nour Al Fliti (3-1) as part of a stacked lineup at The Green Halls.

PFL MENA 2 Results

Welterweight Tournament Bout: Omar El Dafrawy vs. Daniele Miceli

Welterweight Tournament Bout: Omar Hussein vs. Mohammad Alaqraa

Hattan Alsaif vs. Nour Al Fliti

Welterweight Tournament Bout: Mohamed Zarey vs. Ayman Galal

Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Xavier Alaoui vs. Ziad Ayman

Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Moktar Benkaci vs. Marcel Adur

Welterweight Tournament Bout: Badreddine Diani vs. Ahmad Abdelbast Darwish

Welterweight Tournament Bout: Rostem Akman vs. Amir Fazli

Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Nawras Abzakh vs. Ali Yazbeck

Batamweight Tournament Bout: Islam Youssef def. Benyamin Ghahreman via KO (jump kick) at 3:56 of Round 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Superbeast MMA (@superbeastmma)