PFL MENA 2 – Full Results and Highlights From Riyadh

ByCraig Pekios
PFL MENA 2 - Full Results and Highlights From Riyadh

No UFC, no problem! The Professional Fighters League is giving fight fans their fix this 4th of July with PFL MENA 2, emanating live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will feature 11 total bouts, headlined by a clash between Egypt’s Omar El Dafrawy (13-5) and Italy’s Daniele Miceli (13-6). The card will also see a slew of fighters putting their undefeated records on the line, including knockout artist Hattan Alsaif (3-0), who meets submission specialist Nour Al Fliti (3-1) as part of a stacked lineup at The Green Halls.

GvBm6l bkAA5lKb

PFL MENA 2 Results

  • Welterweight Tournament Bout: Omar El Dafrawy vs. Daniele Miceli
  • Welterweight Tournament Bout: Omar Hussein vs. Mohammad Alaqraa
  • Hattan Alsaif vs. Nour Al Fliti
  • Welterweight Tournament Bout: Mohamed Zarey vs. Ayman Galal
  • Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Xavier Alaoui vs. Ziad Ayman
  • Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Moktar Benkaci vs. Marcel Adur
  • Welterweight Tournament Bout: Badreddine Diani vs. Ahmad Abdelbast Darwish
  • Welterweight Tournament Bout: Rostem Akman vs. Amir Fazli
  • Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Nawras Abzakh vs. Ali Yazbeck
  • Batamweight Tournament Bout: Islam Youssef def. Benyamin Ghahreman via KO (jump kick) at 3:56 of Round 1.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Superbeast MMA (@superbeastmma)

  • Lightweight Bout: Abdalrahman Alhyasat def. Anthony Zeidan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:51 of Round 2.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts