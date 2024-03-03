Alex Pereira unsure trilogy clash with UFC foe Israel Adesanya ever happens: ‘I wanted to fight him again’

Following late last month how he would entertain the possibility of training alongside two-time Octagon foe, Israel Adesanya in the future if a third clash between the duo became elusive – light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has effectively shut the door on a UFC rubber match with his rival in the future.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current undisputed light heavyweight kingpin, is slated to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 300 in April, taking on Jamahal Hill in the monstrous event’s headlining clash.

As for Adesanya, the Nigerian-Kiwi striker claimed he had agreed to fight for middleweight gold once again in a grudge fight against newly-minted champion, Dricus du Plessis at the same event in a headliner, until the latter allegedly turned the bout down.

Alex Pereira unsure on Israel Adesanya trilogy

And claiming if a fan-anticipated third fight with City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya continues to allude him in the future, Pereira revealed he would love the chance to train with his former foe – claiming a future clash appears dead and buried currently.

“I really wanted to [fight Israel Adesanya again], but I honest think it’s over now,” Alex Pereira told MMA Fighting. “I don’t know. I think it’s over. I’ve tried [to offer him a third fight]. It was my belt [at light heavyweight] on the line. I came to the UFC and did three fights to get to the belt and it was a huge risek for me, it was hard.”



“Since I wanted to do this rubber match so much, Adesanya and I – and if he were to move up to light heavyweight, and maybe people said he had to fight once before fighting for my belt, I wouldn’t want that because there’s risk of him losing. How am I going to fight a guy that has lost? No, come straight [at me]. But he showed no interest, so I kind of let it go.”

Twice sharing the Octagon together, Pereira landed the middleweight crown back in 2022 with a stunning fifth round rallying TKO win over Adesanya, before he was stopped with a brutal second round KO last April in the pair’s immediate championship rematch.

