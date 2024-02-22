Jamahal Hill mocks fans after UFC 300 title fight announcement: ‘You had unreal expectations’

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill reacts to criticism over UFC 300 and his main event slot.

After much intrigue and anticipation, UFC CEO Dana White finally announced the main event of the upcoming 300 card. Promised a special event, fans even expected something like a Conor McGregor – Michael Chandler confirmation.

However, it would be announced that Alex Pereira would defend his 205lb title against Jamahal Hill in the main event slot. While the fight is an intriguing clash which has the potential to be a real firefight, some fans were disappointed.

Fans also appear to be disappointed with the card as a whole, the card on paper is one of the best in recent memory but does lack a mega name.

Jamahal Hill reacts to fan reaction to UFC 300

Taking on his YouTube channel, Jamahal Hill responded to the reaction of ‘crying’ fans over the 300 card and was disappointed with the response.

“The reaction to this has been kind of a mix of things and there and whatnot,” Hill began. “There’s been a lot of outrage, a lot of disappointment and things like that. To be honest, it’s crazy to me because for the most part, a lot of these people are the same people that have spent the better part of a year or however long calling me ‘cry baby,'”

“But it’s crazy to see how a card can be stacked—the main card literally has a former champion or champion in every single fight and some even facing former champions. In every single fight in the main card, each one of the prelims is worthy of being its own separate main event and people are crying. Like, let’s really be real. It’s really, really crying because you had unreal expectations for something.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Hill would admit that White may have oversold but would come to the defence of the card as a whole.

“Granted, I feel Dana did overstep with some of the comments that he made, but he had every intention on delivering on those comments,” Hill said. “As you know, anybody who’s followed the UFC for some time, whenever Dana tries to tell you he’s trying to deliver something, he wouldn’t talk like that if he wasn’t trying to deliver something that you people would feel is mind-blowing or otherworldly. Instead, you got one of the most technical, guaranteed banger of a fights that you could ask for at this time with serious implications in historically one of the best weight divisions in the UFC. And people are complaining.”

Do you agree with Jamahal Hill?