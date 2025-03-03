Video – Alex Pereira steps on scales with sizeable weight cut ahead of UFC 313 title fight this weekend

Set to return to action this weekend at UFC 313, Alex Pereira has revealed he will need to cut a notable 22.5lbs for his title fight with arch-rival, Magomed Ankalaev this weekend in Las Vegas.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion — and a former middleweight kingpin to boot, returns to action this weekend at UFC 313, taking on surging Russian foe, Ankalaev in defense of his current crown.

And sidelined since last featuring atop UFC 307 back in October of last year, Sao Paulo star, Pereira defended his light heavyweight belt for the third time that year alone, stopping surging challenger, Khalil Rountree with a brutal fourth round knockout win.

Alex Pereira reveals weight cut number ahead of UFC 313

As for Ankalaev, the former vacant title chaser extended his winning spree in the same month last annum, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic over the course of three rounds at UFC 308 just weeks later.

And never failing to make the light heavyweight limit — nor the middleweight limit, in fact during his historic Octagon run, Pereira revealed his current weight on Sunday night — just six days out from his UFC 313 return against Ankalaev.

Currently carrying 227.5lbs on his frame ahead of Friday’s official weigh-ins, Brazilian kingpin, Pereira will have to cut a sizeable 22.5lbs in order to successfully make championship weight and defend his crown against Ankalaev.

And ahead of the pairing, overnight to boot, Pereira issued a notable pre-fight challenge to the Russian, suggesting the loser of their grudge fight donate $200,000 to a charitable organization of the winner’s choice.

Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winners charity of choice. Win or lose this will help those in need. It’s in your hands,” Alex Pereira posted on X.