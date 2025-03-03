Alex Pereira challenges Magomed Ankalaev to $200,000 charity donation ahead of UFC 313

Set to take on Magomed Ankalaev this weekend, Alex Pereira has challenged his bitter rival to a bet which would see the loser of the UFC 313 headliner donate $200,000 to a charitable foundation of the victor’s choice.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and a former middleweight kingpin, returns to action this weekend in Las Vegas, headlining the promotion’s UFC 313 card.

And turning in a Fighter of the Year worthy annum during his last campaign, Pereira would successfully defend his light heavyweight title on three straight occasions between April and just October.

Most recently headlining UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Pereira eventually stopped the surge of streaking challenger, Khalil Rountree with a bloody fourth round knockout win in their title clash.

As for Ankalaev, the Russian managed to retain his place atop the challenger pile with a forgettable unanimous decision win over European talent, Aleksandar Rakic weeks later at UFC 308 in the Middle East.

Alex Pereira proposes charity donation to Magomed Ankalaev pre-UFC 313

And sharing a distinct rivalry and war of words ahead of their UFC 313 grudge match, Pereira issued an interesting proposal to the Russian overnight, which would see the loser of the clash donate $200,000 to the winner’s chosen charity.

“Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winners charity of choice,” Alex Pereira tweeted on his official X account. “Win or lose this will help those in need. It’s in your hands. @AliAbdelaziz00 @AnkalaevM”

And replying to Sao Paulo star, Pereira’s challenge, Ankalaev’s and his manager Abdelaziz claimed they would only provide an answer to his proposal later today.

“SalamuAlaykum we will answer tomorrow. Ramadan Mubarak,” Ankalaev posted