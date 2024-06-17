Video – Alex Pereira reveals how much he weighs two weeks ahead of short-Notice fight at UFC 303

Two weeks before he steps into the Octagon at UFC 303, Alex Pereira offered fans a glimpse at how much he currently weighs.

Originally, the promotion’s return to T-Mobile Arena was scheduled to be headlined by a long-awaited welterweight clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, ‘Mystic Mac’ withdrew from the contest after suffering an undisclosed injury. Fortunately, it sounds like McGregor won’t be on the shelf too long, but it put the UFC in a precarious position.

Needing a suitable main event for its International Fight Week finale, Dana White and Co. called up the one man who never says no, Alex Pereira

Now, ‘Poatan’ will put his light heavyweight title on the line on 16 days’ notice when he runs back his November 2023 clash with ex-champion Jiri Prochazka.

With a mere two weeks to train and cut weight, Pereira revealed in a video on his Instagram Stories that he is currently sitting at 103 kgs or 227 pounds. 22 over the weight he’ll need to be at when he steps on the scale 36 hours ahead of making the walk.

🎥 IG / @AlexPereiraUFC #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/JgzQ99TbPn — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 17, 2024

Alex Pereira looks to go two-up on ‘BJP’ at UFC 303

Pereira and Prochazka first met at UFC 295 for the vacant 205-pound crown after former champion Jamahal Hill was forced to vacate the belt due to injury. ‘Poatan’ scored a second-round KO, capturing his second belt in the span of a year.

Returning at UFC 300, he landed his first successful defense, turning ‘Sweet Dreams’ into a meme following a stunning knockout in the opening round. Hours before, Prochazka earned his own highlight-reel finish, defeating Aleksandar Rakic with a sensational come-from-behind KO against the Austrian contender.

Also added to the UFC 303 card in ‘Sin City’ was a featherweight co-main event between ‘T-City’ Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes. 205-pound regular Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith will also step in on short notice to face Carlos Ulberg after his original opponent, Jamahal Hill, withdrew due to injury.