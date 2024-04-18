Rejected! Jiri Prochazka declines Jamahal Hill’s Post-UFC 300 callout: ‘I’d like to fight for the title’

Jiri Prochazka has no interest in a fight with Jamahal Hill.

Following his big win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300, Prochazka moved into the No. 1 spot in the light heavyweight rankings — though Jamahal Hill deserves some of the credit for that. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was the division’s top-ranked-contender before suffering a brutal first-round knockout at the hands of reigning 205-pound king Alex Pereira in the landmark event’s headliner.

Since then, Hill laid down a proposal to Jiri Prochazka, challenging the Czech to a fight for the right to rematch ‘Poatan’ later this year.

Responding to the former champ’s request during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Prochazka declined the offer. Instead, ‘BJP’ would prefer to jump right into the Octagon with Pereira — even if it means riding into enemy territory on two weeks’ notice.

“I like to fight for the title,” Prochazka said. “Especially after the decision in New York. The fact I won the fight last Saturday, that’s the only thing I feel right now. That’s what my management is working on. I am [confident]. As soon as possible. If that will be for the title with Alex, I am open to take the date in Brazil, like in two weeks. If there will be another date, let’s see.”

Jiri Prochazka may have to get in line behind Magomed Ankalaev

Prochazka came up short against Alex Pereira in their inaugural meeting in November at MSG for the vacant light heavyweight title. With the win over Rakic, ‘BJP’ certainly has a case for the rematch, but he may have to get in line as Russian standout Magomed Ankalaev appears to be the defacto next man in line for the Brazilian powerhouse.

Ankalaev is currently sitting on a 10-fight win streak, with knockouts against Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith and Johnny Walker. In between those two performances came a split draw against ex-titleholder Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282.

With things a bit cluttered at the top of the light heavyweight division, Pereira’s next opponent is not exactly clear. Perhaps Dana White and Co. can work that out while ‘Poatan’ makes a pit stop to bag a third UFC title?