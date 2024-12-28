Watch – Alex Pereira makes sparring partner quit on the spot after landing patented KO strike

If you’re sparring UFC megastar, Alex Pereira — it’s more than advisable to you to bring a lunch, evident by recent footage posted by the light heavyweight champion on social media.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight gold holder and a former undisputed middleweight kingpin, has been heavily linked with a return to action in the coming months of the new year, in the form of a defense of his 205lbs crown.

Out of action for the last two months, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Alex Pereira earned himself a Fighter of the Year accolade with a trio of successful defenses of his light heavyweight championship just this annum alone.

Alex Pereira forces sparring partner to quit during recent session

Most recently headlining UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Pereira would force an eventual fourth round win over incoming title chaser, Khalil Rountree — finishing the Syndicate MMA striker with a nasty and bloody barrage at the Octagon fence.

And gearing up for a return to action — which he hinted most likely would not come against the surging number one ranked challenger and his arch-nemesis, Magomed Ankalaev — eagle-eyed fans noted the patented left hook on show once more in new footage, forcing his training and sparring partner to back out of the session on the spot.

Magomed Ankalaev remains betting favorite to beat Alex Pereira as he targets May title fight

Prior to his knockout win over Rountree in October, Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira would stop two-time foe and former champion, Jiri Prochazka with a devastating high-kick knockout win back in June in a short-notice headliner of UFC 303 during International Fight Week.

In the opening quarter of this year to boot, Pereira would headline the monstrous UFC 300 card, stopping the returning ex-champion, Jamahal Hill with a dominant opening round knockout win in their heated grudge fight in ‘Sin City.

